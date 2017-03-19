Top Stories
Drake Drops New Album 'More Life' Stream &amp; Download - Listen Now!

Drake Drops New Album 'More Life' Stream & Download - Listen Now!

Selena Gomez &amp; The Weeknd Flaunted Some PDA in Toronto!

Selena Gomez & The Weeknd Flaunted Some PDA in Toronto!

Go Inside Rob Kardashian's 30th Birthday Party

Go Inside Rob Kardashian's 30th Birthday Party

Sun, 19 March 2017 at 2:41 pm

Exes Paul Wesley & Phoebe Tonkin Meet Up at Farmers Market

Exes Paul Wesley & Phoebe Tonkin Meet Up at Farmers Market

It looks like Paul Wesley and Phoebe Tonkin are still friendly.

The former couple was spotted walking around the farmers market together on Sunday (March 19) in Los Angeles.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Paul Wesley

Just the week before, JustJared.com confirmed that Paul and Phoebe had broken up after nearly four years together.

“They are still good friends,” a source said at the time. “The relationship just ran its course.”

Paul and Phoebe started dating after meeting on set of The Vampire Diaries.

He was previously married to Chicago Med‘s Torrey DeVitto.

10+ pictures inside of Paul Wesley and Phoebe Tonkin spending time together after their breakup…
Just Jared on Facebook
paul wesley phoebe tonkin farmers market 01
paul wesley phoebe tonkin farmers market 02
paul wesley phoebe tonkin farmers market 03
paul wesley phoebe tonkin farmers market 04
paul wesley phoebe tonkin farmers market 05
paul wesley phoebe tonkin farmers market 06
paul wesley phoebe tonkin farmers market 07
paul wesley phoebe tonkin farmers market 08
paul wesley phoebe tonkin farmers market 09
paul wesley phoebe tonkin farmers market 10

Photos: WENN
Posted to: Paul Wesley, Phoebe Tonkin

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Is Caitlyn Jenner joining the cast of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills? - TMZ
  • Demi Lovato is not engaged - Gossip Cop
  • Jake Miller helps Simone Biles get her first tattoo- Just Jared Jr
  • Mariah Carey spent St. Patrick's Day with her twins and boyfriend Bryan Tanaka - Wetpaint
  • The Weeknd bought out an entire theater for movie date with Selena Gomez - Lainey Gossip
  • Spider-Man villain spinoff movie Venom gets a release date! - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here