Exes Paul Wesley & Phoebe Tonkin Meet Up at Farmers Market

It looks like Paul Wesley and Phoebe Tonkin are still friendly.

The former couple was spotted walking around the farmers market together on Sunday (March 19) in Los Angeles.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Paul Wesley

Just the week before, JustJared.com confirmed that Paul and Phoebe had broken up after nearly four years together.

“They are still good friends,” a source said at the time. “The relationship just ran its course.”

Paul and Phoebe started dating after meeting on set of The Vampire Diaries.

He was previously married to Chicago Med‘s Torrey DeVitto.

10+ pictures inside of Paul Wesley and Phoebe Tonkin spending time together after their breakup…