Is Joe Manganiello Still Playing Deathstroke in 'The Batman'?

Months ago, it was confirmed that Joe Manganiello would be playing Deathstroke in Ben Affleck‘s The Batman.

However, over the weekend, Joe gave an interview that has fans talking.

On the Pittsburgh Today Live morning show, the host asked about playing the role.

Joe threw his hands in the air and said, “Um…maybe?” The host responded with, “Hopefully?” and Joe said “Yea.” The host laughed and said, “We’ll see.”

The Batman is seemingly going through numerous changes after Ben‘s rehab stint. He will no longer be directing the movie, and it’s reportedly going through re-writes.

While nothing official has been revealed, fans are wondering if Deathstroke is being written out of the movie, or if the movie is even going to happen.