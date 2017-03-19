Top Stories
Drake Drops New Album 'More Life' Stream &amp; Download - Listen Now!

Drake Drops New Album 'More Life' Stream & Download - Listen Now!

Exes Paul Wesley &amp; Phoebe Tonkin Meet at Farmers Market

Exes Paul Wesley & Phoebe Tonkin Meet at Farmers Market

Go Inside Rob Kardashian's 30th Birthday Party

Go Inside Rob Kardashian's 30th Birthday Party

Sun, 19 March 2017 at 6:45 pm

Is Joe Manganiello Still Playing Deathstroke in 'The Batman'?

Is Joe Manganiello Still Playing Deathstroke in 'The Batman'?

Months ago, it was confirmed that Joe Manganiello would be playing Deathstroke in Ben Affleck‘s The Batman.

However, over the weekend, Joe gave an interview that has fans talking.

On the Pittsburgh Today Live morning show, the host asked about playing the role.

Joe threw his hands in the air and said, “Um…maybe?” The host responded with, “Hopefully?” and Joe said “Yea.” The host laughed and said, “We’ll see.”

The Batman is seemingly going through numerous changes after Ben‘s rehab stint. He will no longer be directing the movie, and it’s reportedly going through re-writes.

While nothing official has been revealed, fans are wondering if Deathstroke is being written out of the movie, or if the movie is even going to happen.
Just Jared on Facebook
joe manganiello sounds unsure deathstroke 01
joe manganiello sounds unsure deathstroke 02
joe manganiello sounds unsure deathstroke 03
joe manganiello sounds unsure deathstroke 04
joe manganiello sounds unsure deathstroke 05

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Batman, Joe Manganiello

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Is Caitlyn Jenner joining the cast of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills? - TMZ
  • Demi Lovato is not engaged - Gossip Cop
  • Jake Miller helps Simone Biles get her first tattoo- Just Jared Jr
  • Mariah Carey spent St. Patrick's Day with her twins and boyfriend Bryan Tanaka - Wetpaint
  • The Weeknd bought out an entire theater for movie date with Selena Gomez - Lainey Gossip
  • Spider-Man villain spinoff movie Venom gets a release date! - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here