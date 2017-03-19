Top Stories
Sun, 19 March 2017 at 10:52 pm

Jane Fonda Gives the 'Ellen' Audience a Peek at a Sex Toy

Jane Fonda Gives the 'Ellen' Audience a Peek at a Sex Toy

Jane Fonda wears a sexy tiger print dress while making an appearance on The Ellen Show, airing on Monday (March 20).

During the show, the 79-year-old actress talked about the new season of her show Grace and Frankie on Netflix.

Jane brought a vibrator to show the crowd, because on the new season of the show, her character is going into business selling vibrators to older adults.

“I cannot show that. I cannot show that,” Ellen said as Jane tried to whip out the sex toy.

Jane then admitted, she did some research into vibrators for her role on the show! “Yes, I have one that looks like a beautiful piece of silver jewelry,” Jane said about her own personal toy.

Click inside for more from Jane Fonda…
Credit: Michael Rozman/Warner Bros
Posted to: Ellen DeGeneres, Jane Fonda, Video

