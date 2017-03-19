Top Stories
Drake Drops New Album 'More Life' Stream &amp; Download - Listen Now!

Selena Gomez &amp; The Weeknd Flaunted Some PDA in Toronto!

Go Inside Rob Kardashian's 30th Birthday Party

Sun, 19 March 2017 at 1:45 pm

Jennifer Lopez Hangs With Alex Rodriguez' Sister Susy Dunand

Jennifer Lopez Hangs With Alex Rodriguez' Sister Susy Dunand

It sounds like Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are getting serious already!

The 47-year-old entertainer recently spent time with the 41-year-old retired baseball player’s sister Susy Dunand.

Susy shared some selfies with J.Lo on Instagram, captioning one, “Any given Friday! #miscuñis!#jlo”

She wrote for another, “Simply sweet!!!”

Earlier this week, Jennifer and Alex were spotted getting cozy at Casa Tua restaurant for a romantic date night in Miami, Fla.

Meanwhile, in case you missed it, her ex Drake just admitted that he drunk-texts her sometimes!
  • Gina

    No one else finds it a little too coincidental that just as the new season of her show premiere’s, rumors of her dating Alex start? What better way to get promo for a cop show based in New York than to date one of New York’s most recognizable athletes.

