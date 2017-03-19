Jennifer Lopez Hangs With Alex Rodriguez' Sister Susy Dunand

It sounds like Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are getting serious already!

The 47-year-old entertainer recently spent time with the 41-year-old retired baseball player’s sister Susy Dunand.

Susy shared some selfies with J.Lo on Instagram, captioning one, “Any given Friday! #miscuñis!#jlo”

She wrote for another, “Simply sweet!!!”

Earlier this week, Jennifer and Alex were spotted getting cozy at Casa Tua restaurant for a romantic date night in Miami, Fla.

Meanwhile, in case you missed it, her ex Drake just admitted that he drunk-texts her sometimes!