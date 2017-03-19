Jessica Biel Rocks Retro Curly Hairdo in New Instagram Photo

Top Stories
Sun, 19 March 2017 at 7:30 am

Jessica Biel can totally rock big curls!

The 35-year-old actress took to Instagram on Saturday (March 18) to share a selfie in which she shows off a hairstyle straight out of the ’80s along with bold red lipstick.

“Hair’s to you!” she captioned the pic, wishing her pal and designer John Eshaya a happy birthday. “Happy birthday to the spectacular @johneshaya.”

You can catch Jessica in the upcoming drama/thriller Shock and Awe, which follows a group of journalists covering George Bush‘s planned invasion of Iraq in 2003, who are skeptical of the presidents claim that Saddam Hussein has “weapons of mass destruction.”

ICYMI, check out the “epic” rollerskating birthday party Jessica‘s husband Justin Timberlake threw for her earlier this month!

A post shared by Jessica Biel (@jessicabiel) on

Pictured: Jessica stopping by a friend’s house on Friday in Santa Monica, Calif., and leaving her restaurant Au Fudge the night before.
Photos: SplashNewsOnline, FameFlynet Pictures
