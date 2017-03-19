Top Stories
Sun, 19 March 2017 at 11:58 pm

Jessica Chastain Calls Out Troll Over Women's Healthcare

Jessica Chastain Calls Out Troll Over Women's Healthcare

Jessica Chastain looks so stunning at a special screening of The Zookeeper’s Wife at Regal Union Square on Sunday (March 19) in New York City.

The star of the film was joined by director Niki Caro and writer Angela Workman.

Earlier in the day, Jessica responded to some people on Twitter who were talking about Donald Trump.

“Some men don’t want to pay for women’s health, but sorry, you wouldnt be here without us. Time to show honor & respect for your mothers guys,” Jes wrote on Twitter, referring to Trump‘s new healthcare budget which would eliminate maternity coverage. “Please Steven, tell me more about what women want. I need your insight,” Jes added on Twitter when one user tried to “mansplain” women’s health coverage.

FYI: Jessica is wearing a Prada dress, Christian Louboutin heels, and Piaget jewels.
Photos: Starpix/Just Jared
Posted to: Jessica Chastain

