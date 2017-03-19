Jude Law Gets New 'King Arthur' Character Poster

Jude Law wears his armor in this brand new poster for the upcoming film King Arthur: Legend Of The Sword.

The 44-year-old actor stars in the movie alongside Charlie Hunnam.

Here’s the synopsis: Robbed of his birthright, Arthur comes up the hard way in the back alleys of the city.

But once he pulls the sword from the stone, he is forced to acknowledge his true legacy – whether he likes it or not.

King Arthur: Legend Of The Sword hits theaters on May 12.

Pictured below: Jude goes for a jog on Saturday (March 18) in London, England.