Katy Perry Reveals She Did More Than Just 'Kiss a Girl'

Katy Perry is opening up about her sexual experiences with women and the meaning behind her hit pop song “I Kissed a Girl.”

The 32-year-old songstress talked about it during her speech at the Human Rights Campaign Gala Dinner on Saturday (March 18) at the JW Marriott in Los Angeles.

“Truth be told, I did more than that!” Katy said (via E! News). “But how was I going to reconcile that with the gospel-singing girl raised in youth groups that were pro conversion camps? What I did know was that I was curious, and even then I knew that sexuality was not as black and white as this dress.”

She continued, “But in 2008, when that song came out, I knew that it started a conversation that a lot of the world seemed curious enough to sing along to it.”



