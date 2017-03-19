Katy Perry Reveals She Did More Than Just 'Kiss a Girl'

Top Stories
Selena Gomez &amp; The Weeknd Flaunted Some PDA in Toronto!

Go Inside Rob Kardashian's 30th Birthday Party

Katy Perry is opening up about her sexual experiences with women and the meaning behind her hit pop song “I Kissed a Girl.”

The 32-year-old songstress talked about it during her speech at the Human Rights Campaign Gala Dinner on Saturday (March 18) at the JW Marriott in Los Angeles.

“Truth be told, I did more than that!” Katy said (via E! News). “But how was I going to reconcile that with the gospel-singing girl raised in youth groups that were pro conversion camps? What I did know was that I was curious, and even then I knew that sexuality was not as black and white as this dress.”

She continued, “But in 2008, when that song came out, I knew that it started a conversation that a lot of the world seemed curious enough to sing along to it.”


Katy Perry “I Kissed a Girl” Video
