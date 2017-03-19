Top Stories
Drake Drops New Album 'More Life' Stream & Download - Listen Now!

Selena Gomez & The Weeknd Flaunted Some PDA in Toronto!

How Much Money Do the Kardashians Make for Social Posts?

Sun, 19 March 2017 at 12:36 am

Katy Perry Stuns in Black & White at Human Rights Campaign Event

Katy Perry Stuns in Black & White at Human Rights Campaign Event

Katy Perry arrives in style for the Human Rights Campaign Gala Dinner on Saturday (March 18) at the JW Marriott in Los Angeles.

The 32-year-old entertainer was joined at the event by fellow celebs America Ferrera and Lena Dunham – who shared a cute moment together as they ran into each other on the red carpet.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of

Other stars spotted attending the gala were Tyler Oakley, Troye Sivan, Charlie and Max Carver, Amy Landecker, Bradley Whitford, and former Vice President candidate Tim Kaine along with his wife Anne Holton.

FYI: Katy is wearing a Rasario gown.

10+ pictures inside of stars arriving at the event…
Photos: Getty
