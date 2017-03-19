Kesha Opens Up About Eating Disorder: 'I Almost Died'

Kesha is getting candid about her struggle with an eating disorder.

The 30-year-old pop star revealed that she “almost died” before entering rehab for the issue in 2014.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Kesha

“I came closer than I ever knew,” Kesha said (via HuffPo) at the 2017 SXSW Festival. “By the time I entered rehab, they were surprised I hadn’t had a stroke — because I hadn’t consumed enough.”

“I’m not ashamed anymore,” Kesha said. “It’s emotional because it’s a deep-rooted disease. It can really affect your self-worth.”