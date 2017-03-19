Top Stories
Drake Drops New Album 'More Life' Stream &amp; Download - Listen Now!

Drake Drops New Album 'More Life' Stream & Download - Listen Now!

Selena Gomez &amp; The Weeknd Flaunted Some PDA in Toronto!

Selena Gomez & The Weeknd Flaunted Some PDA in Toronto!

Go Inside Rob Kardashian's 30th Birthday Party

Go Inside Rob Kardashian's 30th Birthday Party

Sun, 19 March 2017 at 9:45 am

Kesha Opens Up About Eating Disorder: 'I Almost Died'

Kesha Opens Up About Eating Disorder: 'I Almost Died'

Kesha is getting candid about her struggle with an eating disorder.

The 30-year-old pop star revealed that she “almost died” before entering rehab for the issue in 2014.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Kesha

“I came closer than I ever knew,” Kesha said (via HuffPo) at the 2017 SXSW Festival. “By the time I entered rehab, they were surprised I hadn’t had a stroke — because I hadn’t consumed enough.”

“I’m not ashamed anymore,” Kesha said. “It’s emotional because it’s a deep-rooted disease. It can really affect your self-worth.”
Just Jared on Facebook
kesha almost died eating disorder 01
kesha almost died eating disorder 02
kesha almost died eating disorder 03
kesha almost died eating disorder 04
kesha almost died eating disorder 05

Photos: WENN
Posted to: Kesha

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Is Caitlyn Jenner joining the cast of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills? - TMZ
  • Demi Lovato is not engaged - Gossip Cop
  • Jake Miller helps Simone Biles get her first tattoo- Just Jared Jr
  • Mariah Carey spent St. Patrick's Day with her twins and boyfriend Bryan Tanaka - Wetpaint
  • The Weeknd bought out an entire theater for movie date with Selena Gomez - Lainey Gossip
  • Spider-Man villain spinoff movie Venom gets a release date! - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here