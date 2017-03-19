Top Stories
Drake Drops New Album 'More Life' Stream &amp; Download - Listen Now!

Drake Drops New Album 'More Life' Stream & Download - Listen Now!

Selena Gomez &amp; The Weeknd Flaunted Some PDA in Toronto!

Selena Gomez & The Weeknd Flaunted Some PDA in Toronto!

How Much Money Do the Kardashians Make for Social Posts?

How Much Money Do the Kardashians Make for Social Posts?

Sun, 19 March 2017 at 3:11 am

Khloe Kardashian Supports Boyfriend Tristan Thompson at Game Against LA Clippers

Khloe Kardashian Supports Boyfriend Tristan Thompson at Game Against LA Clippers

Khloe Kardashian sat courtside at her beau Tristan Thompson‘s basketball game tonight!

The 32-year-old Keeping Up with the Kardashians star was joined by her BFF Malika Haqq at her Cleveland Cavaliers boyfriend’s game versus the LA Clippers at Staples Center on Saturday (March 18) in Los Angeles.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Khloe Kardashian

The ladies took part in lots of cheering and lots of laughs.

Khloe sported what appeared to be a huge diamond ring – on her right hand, though!

After the Cavaliers lost to the Clippers 78-108, Khloe and Tristan went out for dinner at a steakhouse, walking hand in hand. Head to our gallery to see the pics!

BFF

A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on

Just Jared on Facebook
khloe kardashian supports boyfriend tristan thompson at game against la clippers 01
khloe kardashian supports boyfriend tristan thompson at game against la clippers 02
khloe kardashian supports boyfriend tristan thompson at game against la clippers 03
khloe kardashian supports boyfriend tristan thompson at game against la clippers 04
khloe kardashian supports boyfriend tristan thompson at game against la clippers 05

Photos: AKM-GSI
Posted to: Khloe Kardashian, Malika Haqq, Tristan Thompson

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Is Caitlyn Jenner joining the cast of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills? - TMZ
  • Demi Lovato is not engaged - Gossip Cop
  • Jake Miller helps Simone Biles get her first tattoo- Just Jared Jr
  • Mariah Carey spent St. Patrick's Day with her twins and boyfriend Bryan Tanaka - Wetpaint
  • The Weeknd bought out an entire theater for movie date with Selena Gomez - Lainey Gossip
  • Spider-Man villain spinoff movie Venom gets a release date! - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here