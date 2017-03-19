Khloe Kardashian Supports Boyfriend Tristan Thompson at Game Against LA Clippers

Khloe Kardashian sat courtside at her beau Tristan Thompson‘s basketball game tonight!

The 32-year-old Keeping Up with the Kardashians star was joined by her BFF Malika Haqq at her Cleveland Cavaliers boyfriend’s game versus the LA Clippers at Staples Center on Saturday (March 18) in Los Angeles.

The ladies took part in lots of cheering and lots of laughs.

Khloe sported what appeared to be a huge diamond ring – on her right hand, though!

After the Cavaliers lost to the Clippers 78-108, Khloe and Tristan went out for dinner at a steakhouse, walking hand in hand. Head to our gallery to see the pics!