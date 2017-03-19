Top Stories
Drake Drops New Album 'More Life' Stream &amp; Download - Listen Now!

Exes Paul Wesley &amp; Phoebe Tonkin Meet at Farmers Market

Go Inside Rob Kardashian's 30th Birthday Party

Sun, 19 March 2017 at 11:31 pm

Kim Kardashian Speaks After Paris Robbery 'KUWTK' Episode: I've Become a Better Person Because of It

Kim Kardashian is reflecting on her emotional episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, where her Paris robbery was in the spotlight.

“I took a tragic horrific experience and did not let it diminish me, rather grew and evolved and allowed the experience to teach me,” the 36-year-old reality star wrote on her Twitter account after the episode aired. “I can say I’ve become so much better because of it….thank you for allowing me to share my story tonight #KUWTK.”

READ MORE: Kim Kardashian’s Paris Robbery Detailed on ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ – Full Recap

Click inside to read what Kim wrote to her fans before the episode…
