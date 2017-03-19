Top Stories
Drake Drops New Album 'More Life' Stream & Download - Listen Now!

Selena Gomez & The Weeknd Flaunted Some PDA in Toronto!

Go Inside Rob Kardashian's 30th Birthday Party

Sun, 19 March 2017 at 9:30 am

Kim Kardashian Tells Paris Robbery Story Tonight on 'KUWTK'

Kim Kardashian opens up about her frightening robbery in Paris in this clip from tonight’s all-new Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

The 36-year-old reality star tells the story to her sisters Khloe and Kourtney as they just sit in silence.

“I thought it was you and Stephanie drunk,” Kim told Kourt about hearing someone in her hotel room. “I knew something wasn’t quite right.”

“I saw two guys holding another guy down in police uniforms,” she said. “So I slid off my bed and picked up my phone. I don’t know how to call 911 in a different country. So I called Pacsal [her bodyguard]. The guy came in, grabbed the phone from me, and threw me on the bed. I was like, ‘This is it.’”

“What I heard from the [concierge] afterward is they said, ‘Where’s the rapper’s wife?’”

Watch the clip below!


Kim Kardashian Tells Paris Robbery Story on KUWTK
keeping up with the kardashians, Khloe Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian

