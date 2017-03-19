Kim Kardashian's Paris Robbery Detailed on 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' - Full Recap

Kim Kardashian‘s Paris robbery was documented on tonight’s episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

The episode started with Kim arriving back in New York City after the terrifying ordeal.

We see the shot of Kim walking inside her NYC apartment with Kanye West.

In the elevator, Kim and Kanye are seen speaking. One of Kim‘s first thoughts was with her kids, saying she doesn’t want to talk about the scary incident in front of them. “It’ll scare them if they start seeing more security.”

The screen then goes dark and the episode jumps back a week. We see Kim and Kourtney getting ready for Paris Fashion Week.

We then meet some of the people who Kim was with in Paris, including her bodyguard Pascal Duvier, who was not with Kim at the time of her robbery.

Kim, Kourtney, and Kris sit from row at the Balmain show. Later in the episode, they watch Kendall walk the runway at the Givenchy show.

Kim also discussed getting pranked by celebrity prankster Vitalii Sediuk, where her bodyguard Pascal threw him off her.

On October 2, 2016, Kanye‘s documentary crew filmed Kanye‘s NYC show and backstage process as normal. You see Kanye stop the show for a “family emergency.” “I’m sorry. Family emergency. I have to stop the show,” Kanye is heard saying after learning the news from someone off stage.

“At three in the morning, I was at the nightclub and got a text from Simone…I just heard her say ‘take whatever you want.’ Kim called me from Simone‘s phone…screaming for help at the top of her lungs,” Kourtney said. Kris called it one of the worst nights of her life.

“I literally, immediately started crying,” Kendall said when she heard the news (she was at a nightclub with Kourtney). “Kim was in the corner, sobbing crying.”

“Besides Kim being in shock, we were all traumatized. We all left Paris before the sun came up,” Kris detailed.

Kim, Kris, and Kanye arrive back in New York City. Kim is reunited with Saint and North in an emotional and sweet moment.

“If anything happened to you, I wouldn’t have stopped til they were dead,” Kanye can be heard saying to Kim while they were eating.

Kris, Kendall, and Kourtney are then seen back on the West Coast talking about the night of the event. They say it took them five minutes to arrive to help Kim in Paris.

“I know Kim is so shaken up. And it’s gonna take her a really long time to process [what happened.]” Kris tells them.

Kim then sits with Kourtney and Khloe and tells them about the terrifying event.

“What I think happened now, after thinking about it so much, is that there was probably a group of guys that were following us the entire trip,” Kim says to Kourtney and Khloe.

“I was Snapchatting that I was home and that everyone was going out,” Kim continues. “So I think they knew Pascal was out with Kourtney and I was by myself.”

“I saw two guys holding another guy down in police uniforms…So I slid off my bed and picked up my phone. I don’t know how to call 911 in a different country. So I called Pacsal [her bodyguard]. The guy came in, grabbed the phone from me, and threw me on the bed. I was like, ‘This is it.’”

“What I heard from the [concierge] afterward is they said, ‘Where’s the rapper’s wife?’” Kim said.

Kim talks about the concierge and said she asked him if they were going to die. She begged the concierge to tell the robbers that she had kids.

They tied her up, and Kim talked about how she believed she was going to be raped. Instead, she was tied up. “I just prayed Kourtney was going to have a normal life after she sees me [dead on the bed,]” Kim told the cameras, believing she was going to die and Kourtney was going to find her body.

The episode concludes with a montage of Kim and her family, including Saint West and North West.