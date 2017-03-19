Top Stories
Drake Drops New Album 'More Life' Stream &amp; Download - Listen Now!

Drake Drops New Album 'More Life' Stream & Download - Listen Now!

Exes Paul Wesley &amp; Phoebe Tonkin Meet at Farmers Market

Exes Paul Wesley & Phoebe Tonkin Meet at Farmers Market

Go Inside Rob Kardashian's 30th Birthday Party

Go Inside Rob Kardashian's 30th Birthday Party

Sun, 19 March 2017 at 8:00 pm

Kourtney Kardashian on Kim's Gunpoint Robbery: I'll Never Forget the Terror In Her Voice

Kourtney Kardashian on Kim's Gunpoint Robbery: I'll Never Forget the Terror In Her Voice

Kourtney Kardashian steps out with her daughter Penelope (not pictured) to see a movie on Sunday (March 19) in West Hollywood, Calif.

Later tonight, the episode where Kim Kardashian opens up about her Paris robbery will air.

Kourtney took to Twitter to speak about the episode, saying, “I will never forget the terror in her voice. Thank you God for protecting her.”

Kourtney also posted a video promo, which you can watch below.
Just Jared on Facebook
kourtney kardashian picks up penelope 01
kourtney kardashian picks up penelope 02
kourtney kardashian picks up penelope 03
kourtney kardashian picks up penelope 04

Photos: AKM-GSI
Posted to: Kourtney Kardashian

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Is Caitlyn Jenner joining the cast of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills? - TMZ
  • Demi Lovato is not engaged - Gossip Cop
  • Jake Miller helps Simone Biles get her first tattoo- Just Jared Jr
  • Mariah Carey spent St. Patrick's Day with her twins and boyfriend Bryan Tanaka - Wetpaint
  • The Weeknd bought out an entire theater for movie date with Selena Gomez - Lainey Gossip
  • Spider-Man villain spinoff movie Venom gets a release date! - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here