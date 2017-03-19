Kourtney Kardashian on Kim's Gunpoint Robbery: I'll Never Forget the Terror In Her Voice

Kourtney Kardashian steps out with her daughter Penelope (not pictured) to see a movie on Sunday (March 19) in West Hollywood, Calif.

Later tonight, the episode where Kim Kardashian opens up about her Paris robbery will air.

Kourtney took to Twitter to speak about the episode, saying, “I will never forget the terror in her voice. Thank you God for protecting her.”

Kourtney also posted a video promo, which you can watch below.