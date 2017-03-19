Liam Payne Gave Justin Bieber His Number If He Ever Needed To Chat

Liam Payne is opening up about his friendship with Justin Bieber in his recent interview with Rollacoaster mag.

The former One Direction singer dished about how they relate to each other and how they’re both handling the price of fame.

“He’s a great guy—inside there’s a really good heart,” Liam says.

He adds that he also gave Justin his number in case things got too hectic and he needed to talk to anyone.

“I said, ‘Look, the difference between me and you is I had four different boys going through the same thing to look to’. He didn’t have that.’ I said to him, ‘Take my number and any time you want a chat, let me know as I’m here and I understand exactly what you’re going through and I understand your world’.”

Liam adds, “He needs somebody like that and in that position.”

Justin is also pictured below heading to lunch at Char Grilled Cheese in Sydney and chatting with some fans afterwards.