Lily Collins Is Sorry For Partying On Her Birthday

Lily Collins started her birthday off with a workout on Saturday (March 28) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The 28-year-old actress wore a “Sorry for partying” shirt and even grabbed a tea drink before continuing her day.

That same day, Lily caught up with friends Phoebe Tonkin and Bella Heathcote for some birthday celebrations and drunks.

“Happy Birthday Lily 💕💕 @lilyjcollins @bellalheathcote #tequila,” Phoebe captioned a photo on Instagram.

“🎈😜🍸🎂💕thanks for being born @lilyjcollins @phoebejtonkin,” Bella captioned her slideshow. Check them all out below!

Also pictured: Lily and her mom Jill leaving Lemonade after a pre-birthday lunch on Thursday (March 16) in West Hollywood.

A post shared by Phoe🐝e Tonkin (@phoebejtonkin) on Mar 18, 2017 at 9:25pm PDT

A post shared by Bella Heathcote (@bellalheathcote) on Mar 18, 2017 at 10:24pm PDT

