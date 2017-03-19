Lily Collins Is Sorry For Partying On Her Birthday
Lily Collins started her birthday off with a workout on Saturday (March 28) in Beverly Hills, Calif.
The 28-year-old actress wore a “Sorry for partying” shirt and even grabbed a tea drink before continuing her day.
That same day, Lily caught up with friends Phoebe Tonkin and Bella Heathcote for some birthday celebrations and drunks.
“Happy Birthday Lily 💕💕 @lilyjcollins @bellalheathcote #tequila,” Phoebe captioned a photo on Instagram.
“🎈😜🍸🎂💕thanks for being born @lilyjcollins @phoebejtonkin,” Bella captioned her slideshow. Check them all out below!
Also pictured: Lily and her mom Jill leaving Lemonade after a pre-birthday lunch on Thursday (March 16) in West Hollywood.
