Is Melissa Benoist Dating 'Supergirl' Co-Star Chris Wood?

Drake Drops New Album 'More Life' Stream & Download - Listen Now!

Exes Paul Wesley & Phoebe Tonkin Meet at Farmers Market

Go Inside Rob Kardashian's 30th Birthday Party

Sun, 19 March 2017 at 4:38 pm

Lily Collins Is Sorry For Partying On Her Birthday

Lily Collins Is Sorry For Partying On Her Birthday

Lily Collins started her birthday off with a workout on Saturday (March 28) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The 28-year-old actress wore a “Sorry for partying” shirt and even grabbed a tea drink before continuing her day.

That same day, Lily caught up with friends Phoebe Tonkin and Bella Heathcote for some birthday celebrations and drunks.

“Happy Birthday Lily 💕💕 @lilyjcollins @bellalheathcote #tequila,” Phoebe captioned a photo on Instagram.

“🎈😜🍸🎂💕thanks for being born @lilyjcollins @phoebejtonkin,” Bella captioned her slideshow. Check them all out below!

Also pictured: Lily and her mom Jill leaving Lemonade after a pre-birthday lunch on Thursday (March 16) in West Hollywood.

Click inside to see Lily’s birthday selfie…

But I just can't help it. Starting 28 off strong! #sorrynotsorry…

A post shared by Lily Collins (@lilyjcollins) on

Photos: WENN, FameFlynet
Posted to: Lily Collins

