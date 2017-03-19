Modern Family's Rico Rodriguez Mourns Sudden Death of Father Roy

Rico Rodriguez, well known for his work as Manny on Modern Family, has announced that his father Roy Rodriguez, 52, died suddenly last week.

“This has been the toughest week of my life. My Dad was the most kind hearted, loving, hard working, determined, and funny man I have ever known,” the 18-year-old actor wrote on Instagram. :He was like a super hero, he had the ability to get the best out of you day in and day out. I’m gonna miss your hugs. I’m gonna miss your advice. I’m gonna miss your smile, and I’m gonna miss your laugh. I know you’re looking down at us right now giving us the green light to move forward. I miss you Daddy. I’ll love you forever – Your youngest”

Rico‘s sister, actress Raini Rodriguez, also took to Instagram to mourn her father.

“You have officially been gone one week daddy and while it has been really difficult, we are all still standing tall and I know it’s because you are sending us strength and guidance all the way from heaven. My daddy was the greatest man in my life. His work ethic and sense of humor were two of his greatest characteristics, both of which he shared with me. He has taught me so many life lessons and inspired me constantly to follow my dreams. I know you will continue to shine down on me, momma, Rico, Ray, Poppi and baby and we will be ok! I promise to make you proud daddy. I will love and miss you forever. – Your one and only baby girl,” Raini wrote.

Roy is survived by his wife Diane, children Rico, Raini, Ray and Roy Jr., as well as 10 grandchildren. Our thoughts are with Rico, Raini, and Roy‘s entire family.