Sun, 19 March 2017 at 12:00 pm
Nick Viall & Vanessa Grimaldi Double Date With Peta Murgatroyd & Maks Chmerkovskiy
Nick Viall took a night off from Dancing With the Stars rehearsals to take his fiancee Vanessa Grimaldi on a date!
The cute Bachelor couple was spotted heading to dinner at The Church Key Restaurant on Saturday night (March 18) in Los Angeles.
Nick‘s DWTS partner Peta Murgatroyd and her fiance Maksim Chmerkovskiy joined them for a double date that evening.
In case you missed it, Peta recently gave Nick and Vanessa some relationship advice on how to keep their love strong!
