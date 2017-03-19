Top Stories
Drake Drops New Album 'More Life' Stream &amp; Download - Listen Now!

Drake Drops New Album 'More Life' Stream & Download - Listen Now!

Selena Gomez &amp; The Weeknd Flaunted Some PDA in Toronto!

Selena Gomez & The Weeknd Flaunted Some PDA in Toronto!

Go Inside Rob Kardashian's 30th Birthday Party

Go Inside Rob Kardashian's 30th Birthday Party

Sun, 19 March 2017 at 12:00 pm

Nick Viall & Vanessa Grimaldi Double Date With Peta Murgatroyd & Maks Chmerkovskiy

Nick Viall & Vanessa Grimaldi Double Date With Peta Murgatroyd & Maks Chmerkovskiy

Nick Viall took a night off from Dancing With the Stars rehearsals to take his fiancee Vanessa Grimaldi on a date!

The cute Bachelor couple was spotted heading to dinner at The Church Key Restaurant on Saturday night (March 18) in Los Angeles.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Nick Viall

Nick‘s DWTS partner Peta Murgatroyd and her fiance Maksim Chmerkovskiy joined them for a double date that evening.

In case you missed it, Peta recently gave Nick and Vanessa some relationship advice on how to keep their love strong!
Just Jared on Facebook
nick viall vanessa maks peta double date 01
nick viall vanessa maks peta double date 02
nick viall vanessa maks peta double date 03
nick viall vanessa maks peta double date 04
nick viall vanessa maks peta double date 05

Photos: INSTAR
Posted to: Maksim Chmerkovskiy, Nick Viall, Peta Murgatroyd, Vanessa Grimaldi

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Is Caitlyn Jenner joining the cast of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills? - TMZ
  • Demi Lovato is not engaged - Gossip Cop
  • Jake Miller helps Simone Biles get her first tattoo- Just Jared Jr
  • Mariah Carey spent St. Patrick's Day with her twins and boyfriend Bryan Tanaka - Wetpaint
  • The Weeknd bought out an entire theater for movie date with Selena Gomez - Lainey Gossip
  • Spider-Man villain spinoff movie Venom gets a release date! - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here