Sun, 19 March 2017 at 5:50 pm

Nina Dobrev Has Girls Day, Paints Faces Blue

Nina Dobrev Has Girls Day, Paints Faces Blue

Nina Dobrev looks great in her bikini as she paints her friend’s face blue on Saturday (March 18) at a BBQ.

The 28-year-old actress and her friends had a girls day and had some fun with blue face masks that Nina brought.

“Blue (wo) Man Group,” Nina captioned a photo on Instagram of the girls in their blue masks. One of those friends was even former The Originals actress Danielle Campbell.

Earlier in the day, Nina hit up the gym to get in a workout before the BBQ.

????????????????????Blue-fballs ????????????????????

Same abs. Different effort. #paintedbypicasso????

