Drake Drops New Album 'More Life' Stream &amp; Download - Listen Now!

Selena Gomez &amp; The Weeknd Flaunted Some PDA in Toronto!

How Much Money Do the Kardashians Make for Social Posts?

Sun, 19 March 2017 at 7:00 am

Ricky Martin & Fiance Jwan Yosef Enjoy Dinner in WeHo

Ricky Martin & Fiance Jwan Yosef Enjoy Dinner in WeHo

Ricky Martin and Jwan Yosef make their way into Catch LA restaurant for dinner on Friday night (March 17) in West Hollywood, Calif.

The 45-year-old entertainer looked cool in an all black outfit as his 33-year-old fiance got in the St. Patrick’s Day spirit by wearing a green sweater.

For the past couple of months, Ricky has been hard at work preparing for his upcoming Vegas residency.

Ricky recently took to Instagram to share a pic of himself back in the studio!

Check out Ricky‘s post below.

#instudio #diction #music #onesie

A post shared by Ricky (@ricky_martin) on

