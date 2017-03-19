Top Stories
Sun, 19 March 2017 at 4:30 am

Robin Thicke & Girlfriend April Love Geary Grab Lunch After His 'Perfect' Birthday

Robin Thicke & Girlfriend April Love Geary Grab Lunch After His 'Perfect' Birthday

Robin Thicke and April Love Geary matched in all-black outfits while stepping out for sushi.

The “Blurred Lines” singer and his girlfriend took their leftovers with them as they left Nobu earlier this week in Malibu, Calif.

Robin recently celebrated his 40th birthday at a Hawaiian-themed party with with family and friends, including April, his six-year-old son Julian, Adrien Brody, Russell Simmons, Orlando Bloom, and more.

“Thank you Julian, April and all my friends and family for a perfect bday!” Robin captioned an Instagram slideshow of photos from the event, which you can see here. “I love you all.”

Robin and his ex-wife Paula Patton are reportedly close to the end of their custody battle over Julian.
