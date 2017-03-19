Rosamund Pike Celebrates Her 'The Girlfriends Issue' Cover!

Rosamund Pike is all smiles as she arrives at a party in her honor on Friday night (March 17) at the Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel in Los Angeles.

The 38-year-old Gone Girl actress attended the event hosted by Flaunt Magazine and Max Mara to celebrate the release of her cover of The Girlfriends Issue: Alternative Facts.

Rosamund recently wrapped filming of her upcoming movie High Wire Act.

Rosamund stars in the political thriller alongside Jon Hamm – which is set to hit theaters later this year.