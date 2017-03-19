Sarah Drew & Jesse Williams Bring 'Grey's Anatomy' to PaleyFest 2017 After Big #Japril Episode

The cast of Grey’s Anatomy stepped out for 2017 PaleyFest this weekend.

Stars Ellen Pompeo, Jesse Williams, Sarah Drew, Justin Chambers, and more attended a panel held at Dolby Theater on Sunday (March 19) in Hollywood.

Also in attendance were Chandra Wilson, James Pickens Jr., Giacomo Gianniotti, Caterina Scorsone, Jason George, Jerrika Hinton, Jessica Capshaw, Kelly McCreary, Kevin McKidd, and Martin Henderson.

A couple days earlier, there was a major shocker in the episode focused on Jackson and April! Be sure to check out what Sarah had to say about the twist!

15+ pictures inside of the Grey’s cast at PaleyFest…