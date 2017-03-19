Top Stories
Drake Drops New Album 'More Life' Stream &amp; Download - Listen Now!

Selena Gomez &amp; The Weeknd Flaunted Some PDA in Toronto!

How Much Money Do the Kardashians Make for Social Posts?

Sun, 19 March 2017 at 9:02 am

Scott Disick Says Rob Kardashian is 'Doing Good' These Days

Scott Disick Says Rob Kardashian is 'Doing Good' These Days

Scott Disick is shedding some light on Rob Kardashian‘s emotional state as he gears up for a reported custody battle against Blac Chyna.

The 33-year-old reality star was asked about Rob while attending the grand opening of the Sugar Factory American Brasserie on Saturday (March 18) in Las Vegas.

Rob really is a positive person, so no matter where he’s at, he always sounds pretty good, so I think he’s doing good,” Scott told People. “He’s my neighbor, we live down the street so I see him a ton, and he seems to be doing good — new dad, he’s excited, he loves his daughter to death, so it can’t be that bad.”

He added, “The one thing that’s always tough about this show is you film things and they come out months later and then people speak to you as if it’s live. It is confusing and it’s tough because people really take it seriously. They really believe that they were there with you the day before. It’s a little frightening sometimes, but, honestly I don’t really watch the show just because I don’t want to relive things good or bad.”
