Sun, 19 March 2017 at 3:55 pm
Selena Gomez Files Documents to Trademark Her Name
- Selena Gomez has officially filed papers to trademark her full name so no one else can use it to profit off her – TMZ
- Yikes! Kat Graham lands in the hospital after an unusual incident – Wetpaint
- Whoa – are Paul Wesley and Phoebe Tonkin already back together after their recent breakup? – Just Jared Jr
- This is the closest Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez have come to being photographed together so far – Lainey Gossip
- The cast of This Is Us defends the rather polarizing season finale – The Hollywood Reporter
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: WENN Posted to: Newsies, Selena Gomez
Sponsored Links by ZergNet