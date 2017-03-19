Top Stories
Exes Paul Wesley & Phoebe Tonkin Meet at Farmers Market

Drake Drops New Album 'More Life' Stream & Download - Listen Now!

Go Inside Rob Kardashian's 30th Birthday Party

Selena Gomez Files Documents to Trademark Her Name

  • Selena Gomez has officially filed papers to trademark her full name so no one else can use it to profit off her – TMZ
  • Yikes! Kat Graham lands in the hospital after an unusual incident – Wetpaint
  • Whoa – are Paul Wesley and Phoebe Tonkin already back together after their recent breakup? – Just Jared Jr
  • This is the closest Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez have come to being photographed together so far – Lainey Gossip
  • The cast of This Is Us defends the rather polarizing season finale – The Hollywood Reporter
  • Is Caitlyn Jenner joining the cast of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills? - TMZ
  • Demi Lovato is not engaged - Gossip Cop
  • Jake Miller helps Simone Biles get her first tattoo- Just Jared Jr
  • Mariah Carey spent St. Patrick's Day with her twins and boyfriend Bryan Tanaka - Wetpaint
  • The Weeknd bought out an entire theater for movie date with Selena Gomez - Lainey Gossip
  • Spider-Man villain spinoff movie Venom gets a release date! - The Hollywood Reporter
