Selma Blair & Son Arthur Attend the Grand Opening of WeVillage's L.A. Flagship Center

Selma Blair and her five-year-old son Arthur arrive at the grand opening of WeVillage‘s LA Flagship childcare facility on Saturday afternoon (March 18) in Los Angeles.

The 44-year-old actress looked cute and chic in a silk red dress for the childcare facility opening.

The day before, Selma took to Instagram to share a cute pic of Arthur doing some spring cleaning.

“Everybody’s working for the weekend. Have a safe and happy luck of the Irish 🍀🌈 day to you! And seriously, I realize how lucky I am to have this boy. He loves scrubbing and cooking and joking and presents! My gold at the end of the rainbow. #treehousespringcleaning #proud,” Selma captioned the below pic.