Top Stories
Drake Drops New Album 'More Life' Stream &amp; Download - Listen Now!

Drake Drops New Album 'More Life' Stream & Download - Listen Now!

Selena Gomez &amp; The Weeknd Flaunted Some PDA in Toronto!

Selena Gomez & The Weeknd Flaunted Some PDA in Toronto!

How Much Money Do the Kardashians Make for Social Posts?

How Much Money Do the Kardashians Make for Social Posts?

Sun, 19 March 2017 at 6:00 am

Selma Blair & Son Arthur Attend the Grand Opening of WeVillage's L.A. Flagship Center

Selma Blair & Son Arthur Attend the Grand Opening of WeVillage's L.A. Flagship Center

Selma Blair and her five-year-old son Arthur arrive at the grand opening of WeVillage‘s LA Flagship childcare facility on Saturday afternoon (March 18) in Los Angeles.

The 44-year-old actress looked cute and chic in a silk red dress for the childcare facility opening.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Selma Blair

The day before, Selma took to Instagram to share a cute pic of Arthur doing some spring cleaning.

“Everybody’s working for the weekend. Have a safe and happy luck of the Irish 🍀🌈 day to you! And seriously, I realize how lucky I am to have this boy. He loves scrubbing and cooking and joking and presents! My gold at the end of the rainbow. #treehousespringcleaning #proud,” Selma captioned the below pic.
Just Jared on Facebook
selma blair son arthur attend wevillage opening 01
selma blair son arthur attend wevillage opening 02
selma blair son arthur attend wevillage opening 03
selma blair son arthur attend wevillage opening 04

Photos: SplashNewsOnline
Posted to: Arthur Bleick, Celebrity Babies, Selma Blair

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Is Caitlyn Jenner joining the cast of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills? - TMZ
  • Demi Lovato is not engaged - Gossip Cop
  • Jake Miller helps Simone Biles get her first tattoo- Just Jared Jr
  • Mariah Carey spent St. Patrick's Day with her twins and boyfriend Bryan Tanaka - Wetpaint
  • The Weeknd bought out an entire theater for movie date with Selena Gomez - Lainey Gossip
  • Spider-Man villain spinoff movie Venom gets a release date! - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Andy

    < I’ve earned 104 thousand bucks last year by working online a­­n­­d I manage to accomplish that by working part-time f­o­r several hrs /day. I was following an earning opportunity I was introduced by this website i found on-line and I am amazed that i earned so much money on the side. It’s very beginner-friendly a­­n­­d I’m so happy that i discovered it. Here’s what I do… ➤➤➤➤www,GoogleSocialWork,Com

A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here