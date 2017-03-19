Top Stories
Is Melissa Benoist Dating 'Supergirl' Co-Star Chris Wood?

Is Melissa Benoist Dating 'Supergirl' Co-Star Chris Wood?

Drake Drops New Album 'More Life' Stream &amp; Download - Listen Now!

Drake Drops New Album 'More Life' Stream & Download - Listen Now!

Exes Paul Wesley &amp; Phoebe Tonkin Meet at Farmers Market

Exes Paul Wesley & Phoebe Tonkin Meet at Farmers Market

Go Inside Rob Kardashian's 30th Birthday Party

Go Inside Rob Kardashian's 30th Birthday Party

Sun, 19 March 2017 at 5:18 pm

Supergirl's Melissa Benoist Fuels Chris Wood Dating Rumors

Supergirl's Melissa Benoist Fuels Chris Wood Dating Rumors

It looks like the rumors that Melissa Benoist is dating a Supergirl co-star may have some legs to it.

The 28-year-old actress was spotted walking her dog, and cast mate Chris Wood‘s dog Drift, on Sunday (March 19) in Vancouver, Canada.

This could just be a friendly favor on Melissa‘s part, but fans have been speculating their relationship status for a while – especially since they are both recently single.

Melissa filed for divorce from husband Blake Jenner in December 2016, while Chris called it quits with his Containment co-star Hanna Mangan Lawrence around the same time.
Just Jared on Facebook
melissa benoist dating chris wood dogs 01
melissa benoist dating chris wood dogs 02
melissa benoist dating chris wood dogs 03
melissa benoist dating chris wood dogs 04
melissa benoist dating chris wood dogs 05

Photos: AKM-GSI, The CW
Posted to: Celebrity Pets, Chris Wood, Melissa Benoist

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Is Caitlyn Jenner joining the cast of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills? - TMZ
  • Demi Lovato is not engaged - Gossip Cop
  • Jake Miller helps Simone Biles get her first tattoo- Just Jared Jr
  • Mariah Carey spent St. Patrick's Day with her twins and boyfriend Bryan Tanaka - Wetpaint
  • The Weeknd bought out an entire theater for movie date with Selena Gomez - Lainey Gossip
  • Spider-Man villain spinoff movie Venom gets a release date! - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here