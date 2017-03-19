Supergirl's Melissa Benoist Fuels Chris Wood Dating Rumors

It looks like the rumors that Melissa Benoist is dating a Supergirl co-star may have some legs to it.

The 28-year-old actress was spotted walking her dog, and cast mate Chris Wood‘s dog Drift, on Sunday (March 19) in Vancouver, Canada.

This could just be a friendly favor on Melissa‘s part, but fans have been speculating their relationship status for a while – especially since they are both recently single.

Melissa filed for divorce from husband Blake Jenner in December 2016, while Chris called it quits with his Containment co-star Hanna Mangan Lawrence around the same time.