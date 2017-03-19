Tim Allen on Being Conservative in Hollywood: 'This Is Like '30s Germany'

Tim Allen spoke about what it is like being a conservative in Hollywood during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! earlier in the week.

“Yeah, I went to the Inauguration,” Tim said about Donald Trump. “You’ve gotta be real careful around here. You get beat up if don’t believe what everybody believes. This is like ’30s Germany. I don’t know what happened. If you’re not part of the group, ‘You know what we believe is right,’ I go, ‘Well, I might have a problem with that.’”

“What I find odd in Hollywood is that they didn’t like Trump because he was a bully. But if you had any kind of inkling that you were for Trump, you got bullied for doing that. And it gets a little bit hypocritical to me,” Tim said in the past. “To me, he acts like a new talent comedian. These are guys that have great material that have very bad comedy timing. And he’s got terrible timing.”