Drake Drops New Album 'More Life' Stream & Download - Listen Now!

Selena Gomez & The Weeknd Flaunted Some PDA in Toronto!

Go Inside Rob Kardashian's 30th Birthday Party

Sun, 19 March 2017 at 2:10 pm

Zayn Malik Teases Possible New Music With Acoustic Video

Zayn Malik is “jammin” in a new Instagram video.

The 24-year-old “Pillowtalk” singer shared the new video on the social platform over the weekend and got fans going crazy over whether or not it was a teaser for new music.

Zayn has been working on his second solo album, and has even shared photos from inside the studio.

Earlier in the month, Zayn also shared a video on Twitter, and wrote, “Lil taster… More to come,” along with the googly eye emoji.

In a recent interview with The Sunday Times magazine, Zayn said he was happy with his second album so far.

“They always say the second album is difficult,” he said. “But so far I’m really happy with this one.”

The last taste of new music that we got from Zayn was his duet with Taylor Swift, “I Don’t Want To Live Forever,” from the Fifty Shades Darker soundtrack Hopefully we get more new tunes REALLY soon!!

