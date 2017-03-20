Adele Channels Beyonce with Some 'Crazy in Love' - Watch Now!

Adele broke into a bit of Beyonce‘s “Crazy In Love” during her concert in Melbourne, Australia over the weekend!

A fan recorded the 28-year-old entertainer emulating Bey while tossing her hair for the crowd and singing the “uh-oh, uh-oh” verse from “Crazy In Love.”

After she performed the bit for the crowd, Adele got up and said, “I don’t know how she does it!”

Adele‘s 25 beat out Beyonce‘s Lemonade for Album of the Year at the Grammys last month. Adele has come out to say that she thought Beyonce would and should have won.

Click inside to watch the video of Adele channeling Beyonce…