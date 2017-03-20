Top Stories
'Dancing With the Stars' Returns Tonight - Meet the Contestants!

Cat Deeley Slams Restaurant on Twitter, Waiter Responds

'Rogue One' Alternate Ending Revealed!

So, Who Stole Tom Brady's Jersey?

Mon, 20 March 2017 at 4:25 pm

Adele Channels Beyonce with Some 'Crazy in Love' - Watch Now!

Adele broke into a bit of Beyonce‘s “Crazy In Love” during her concert in Melbourne, Australia over the weekend!

A fan recorded the 28-year-old entertainer emulating Bey while tossing her hair for the crowd and singing the “uh-oh, uh-oh” verse from “Crazy In Love.”

After she performed the bit for the crowd, Adele got up and said, “I don’t know how she does it!”

Adele‘s 25 beat out Beyonce‘s Lemonade for Album of the Year at the Grammys last month. Adele has come out to say that she thought Beyonce would and should have won.

