Adele Reprimands Concert Security For Telling Fans to Sit Down!
Adele wasn’t happy with security during one of her recent concerts!
The 28-year-old singer called out a security guard who was telling fans to sit down during her show over the weekend in Melbourne, Australia.
“Excuse me sir, I know you work here but can you please stop telling people to sit down? This is a music show, if people can’t see then they can stand up,” Adele said in-between songs.
She continued, “And if you’re moaning about people dancing, then what the f**k did you come to a show for? If I see one more person being told to sit down, then I swear to God…”
We love that Adele stood up for her fans who just wanted to stand up and dance!
Watch it all go down below…
"if they can't dance then why is this a fucking music show? pic.twitter.com/29mRqu2QMa
— Yasmine🌈🍷🍕💕 (@yasminedc1) March 19, 2017