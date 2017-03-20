Adele Reprimands Concert Security For Telling Fans to Sit Down!

Adele wasn’t happy with security during one of her recent concerts!

The 28-year-old singer called out a security guard who was telling fans to sit down during her show over the weekend in Melbourne, Australia.

“Excuse me sir, I know you work here but can you please stop telling people to sit down? This is a music show, if people can’t see then they can stand up,” Adele said in-between songs.

She continued, “And if you’re moaning about people dancing, then what the f**k did you come to a show for? If I see one more person being told to sit down, then I swear to God…”

We love that Adele stood up for her fans who just wanted to stand up and dance!

Watch it all go down below…