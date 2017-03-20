Backstreet Boys' A.J. McLean & Wife Rochelle Welcome Second Daughter!

A.J. McLean and his wife Rochelle DeAnna McLean have just announced that they gave birth to their second child!

The 39-year-old Backstreet Boys member and Rochelle, 35, welcomed their second daughter last night (March 19), his rep confirmed to People. Lyric Dean McLean was born at 5:10 p.m. in Los Angeles, weighed in at 8 lbs., 3 oz. and measured 22 inches long.

“I was told by someone very dear to me that having a child will change you forever, and that was beyond true with Ava. We decided to try one more time because even though Ava is so independent, the idea of having a sister or brother for her became more and more important to us,” A.J. said in a statement. “Despite the fact that I’m an only child (and all jokes aside) turned out OK, my wife is one of four and that showed me there’s something beyond special about having siblings. Now, seeing the excitement and anticipation that Ava has about being a big sister is truly amazing, and the best feeling in the world. She’s been practicing for months with her dolls, and with some of my wife’s friends’ babies.”

“Having two baby girls is a dream come true and we couldn’t be any more proud or excited to welcome Lyric Dean McLean into the world and into our family,” A.J. added.

A.J. and Rochelle are also parents to their 4-year-old daughter Ava Jaymes. Congrats A.J. and Rochelle!