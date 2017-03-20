Backstreet Boys Serenade Lance Bass During Las Vegas Show - Watch Now!

This is all of our ’90s boy band dreams coming true!

During the Backstreet Boys‘ Las Vegas residency over the weekend, the group serenaded NSYNC‘s Lance Bass!

The former boy band rivals huddled together as BSB sang “Shape of My Heart” and Lance mouthed the lyrics.

“We really showed @lancebass the shape of our hearts tonight. Thanks for coming by #BSBVegas, brother!” the band wrote on their Instagram.

At the end, all the guys shared hugs before Lance returned to his spot in the crowd.

Check out a video of the adorable interaction below…