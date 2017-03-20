Betty Who Dances It Out In 'Mama Say' Music Video - Watch Here!

Betty Who shows off her fierce dance moves in the music video for her Britney Spears-inspired single, “Mama Say“!

The track is the latest single off the 25-year-old Australian singer’s upcoming sophomore album The Valley, which is due out on March 24 and is available for pre-order on iTunes now.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Be

“In case you didn’t know already, this is totally my ode to Britney Spears,” Betty told the Independent. “If you listen to the lyrics, half of them are hinting at Britney songs I’ve always loved. And then of course there’s the bridge where I literally feel like I’m walking through the cascading rain of the 2001 Live In Las Vegas HBO special she did wearing a clear cowboy hat with a boa constrictor around my neck.”



Betty Who – ‘Mama Say’ (Music Video)