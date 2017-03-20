Top Stories
Drake Drops New Album 'More Life' Stream &amp; Download - Listen Now!

Drake Drops New Album 'More Life' Stream & Download - Listen Now!

Exes Paul Wesley &amp; Phoebe Tonkin Meet at Farmers Market

Exes Paul Wesley & Phoebe Tonkin Meet at Farmers Market

Go Inside Rob Kardashian's 30th Birthday Party

Go Inside Rob Kardashian's 30th Birthday Party

Mon, 20 March 2017 at 12:50 am

Blac Chyna Is 'In It For the Long Haul' with Rob Kardashian

Blac Chyna Is 'In It For the Long Haul' with Rob Kardashian

Blac Chyna is opening up about her relationship with Rob Kardashian in the new issue of Cosmopolitan South Africa.

“I feel like every person who’s in a long-term relationship, or who is committed to their person, goes through ups and downs,” the 28-year-old reality star said about her on-again off-again relationship with Rob. “Everything isn’t always going to be peaches and cream. If it is, then it’s fake. I’m in it for the long haul.”

“My advice [for anyone in a similar situation] is therapy, know each other’s family, calling each other’s moms,” Chy continued. “I feel like everything isn’t going to be perfect, but I know we love each other and we’re fighting for each other, and the people we surround ourselves with are rooting for us. It makes everything much easier.”

Last month, it was reported that Blac Chyna and Rob had split again and were living separately. The pair have a daughter named Dream, who was born in November of 2016.
Just Jared on Facebook
rob kardashian blac chyna long haul 01
rob kardashian blac chyna long haul 02
rob kardashian blac chyna long haul 03
rob kardashian blac chyna long haul 04
rob kardashian blac chyna long haul 05
rob kardashian blac chyna long haul 06

Photos: AKM-GSI
Posted to: Blac Chyna, Rob Kardashian

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Is Caitlyn Jenner joining the cast of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills? - TMZ
  • Demi Lovato is not engaged - Gossip Cop
  • Jake Miller helps Simone Biles get her first tattoo- Just Jared Jr
  • Mariah Carey spent St. Patrick's Day with her twins and boyfriend Bryan Tanaka - Wetpaint
  • The Weeknd bought out an entire theater for movie date with Selena Gomez - Lainey Gossip
  • Spider-Man villain spinoff movie Venom gets a release date! - The Hollywood Reporter
  • mtwezmun3

    << Finally! There is a great way how you can work online from your home using your computer and earn in the same time… Only basic internet knowledge needed and fast internet connection… Earn as much as $3000 a week………….how you can do it yourself. ➤➤➤➤www,SideTimeWork,com

A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here