Blac Chyna Is 'In It For the Long Haul' with Rob Kardashian

Blac Chyna is opening up about her relationship with Rob Kardashian in the new issue of Cosmopolitan South Africa.

“I feel like every person who’s in a long-term relationship, or who is committed to their person, goes through ups and downs,” the 28-year-old reality star said about her on-again off-again relationship with Rob. “Everything isn’t always going to be peaches and cream. If it is, then it’s fake. I’m in it for the long haul.”

“My advice [for anyone in a similar situation] is therapy, know each other’s family, calling each other’s moms,” Chy continued. “I feel like everything isn’t going to be perfect, but I know we love each other and we’re fighting for each other, and the people we surround ourselves with are rooting for us. It makes everything much easier.”

Last month, it was reported that Blac Chyna and Rob had split again and were living separately. The pair have a daughter named Dream, who was born in November of 2016.