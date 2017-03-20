Blac Chyna Opens Up About Her Haters: 'I Don't Give A Toss'

Blac Chyna shows off her sexy curves as she takes the cover of Cosmopolitan South Africa magazine’s brand new April issue!

Here’s what the 28-year-old reality star had to share with the mag:

On people who have a negative opinion about her home life: “I don’t give a toss. When I wake up, I don’t think about people’s opinions of my life. I don’t react to negative words. Not everyone is going to like you, so I try not to pay attention to the negativity and just focus on the positive, because there are more people who are rooting for me than people who are not.”

On her relationship with Rob Kardashian: “I feel like everything isn’t going to be perfect, but I know we love each other and we’re fighting for each other, and the people we surround ourselves with are rooting for us. It makes everything much easier. And we also have Dream. So we’re looking at the bigger picture. We have a whole other human being that looks up to us, so we have to makes sure she’s taken care of.”

On Rob Kardashian being a father: “He’s a wonderful dad. I think it’s because he had such a great father.”

For more from Blac, visit Cosmopolitan.co.za!



Blac Chyna – ‘Cosmopolitan South Africa’