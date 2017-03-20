Camila Cabello Hopes To Release Her Debut Solo Album In The Fall!

Camila Cabello keeps it edgy as she strikes a fierce pose on the cover of Fault magazine‘s latest issue.

Here’s what the 20-year-old “Bad Things” singer had to share with the mag:

On transitioning to a solo artist after leaving Fifth Harmony: “I think the scariest part about it is leaving a successful project to pursue a new dream with a new path full of questions of self-discovery that only you can answer. But even when I feel so grateful for the opportunity to be a part of my former group, expressing myself as an artist became a necessity.”

On finding the time to prepare for a solo career in between five years of non-stop work with Fifth Harmony: “I was always writing, not necessarily for myself, but just because I really wanted to be a songwriter. I think as I was writing I found my own voice as an artist and as a person, and I’m discovering more about it every day.”

On the pressures young female artists face to be forced to act a certain way: “I think it’s important to make your own decisions about what feels right to you and follow your inner voice. Never compromise if it doesn’t feel right.”

On when we can expect to hear new music: “I hope to release my first few songs before summer and then go from there and hopefully an album in the Fall.”

