Cat Deeley Slams Restaurant, Waiter Reveals She Left No Tip

Cat Deeley is urging her fans to never go to a popular restaurant in Los Angeles after she was served “terrible” food and experienced poor service.

The 40-year-old So You Think You Can Dance host tweeted a screencap of the restaurant Tom George’s Google listing and said, “The worst featuring! Worst food! As for the manager?????? Moron!!!!!”

She added, “The most disgusting restaurant, terribly run, by a manager – who can only be described as an amateur. Avoid at all costs. #tomgeorge.”

The waiter who served Cat responded to the tweets and revealed that he was hurt by her words. He also revealed that she left no tip, despite nearly half of the food bill being comped.

Click inside to read the waiter’s response…

“Cat, as your server at TomGeorge I am hurt by your response to free food. I gave you respect, and I served you with love,” the waiter tweeted.

@catdeeley Cat, as your server at TomGeorge I am hurt by your response to free food.

I gave you respect, and I served you with love. pic.twitter.com/Sil0RdOJh0 — J. Vasko-Bezenek (@BEZt_tweetz) March 20, 2017

Cat responded by saying the errors were not the waiter’s fault.

“And as I respectfully told you, the catalogue of errors were not your fault . However the mistakes were repeatedly not correctly rectified,” Cat said. “The food was terrible and your manager was unhelpful and rude. Respect and love should be shown to all, attention to detail is necessary too!”

And as I respectfully told you, the catalogue of errors were not your fault . However the mistakes were repeatedly not correctly rectified . https://t.co/jCJUf16X0q — Cat Deeley (@catdeeley) March 20, 2017 The food was terrible and your manager was unhelpful and rude. Respect and love should be shown to all,attention to detail is necessary too! https://t.co/jCJUf16X0q — Cat Deeley (@catdeeley) March 20, 2017

Read all of Cat‘s original tweets about the experience below.