Top Stories
Exes Paul Wesley &amp; Phoebe Tonkin Meet at Farmers Market

Exes Paul Wesley & Phoebe Tonkin Meet at Farmers Market

Go Inside Rob Kardashian's 30th Birthday Party

Go Inside Rob Kardashian's 30th Birthday Party

Mon, 20 March 2017 at 1:03 pm

Cat Deeley Slams Restaurant, Waiter Reveals She Left No Tip

Cat Deeley Slams Restaurant, Waiter Reveals She Left No Tip

Cat Deeley is urging her fans to never go to a popular restaurant in Los Angeles after she was served “terrible” food and experienced poor service.

The 40-year-old So You Think You Can Dance host tweeted a screencap of the restaurant Tom George’s Google listing and said, “The worst featuring! Worst food! As for the manager?????? Moron!!!!!”

She added, “The most disgusting restaurant, terribly run, by a manager – who can only be described as an amateur. Avoid at all costs. #tomgeorge.”

The waiter who served Cat responded to the tweets and revealed that he was hurt by her words. He also revealed that she left no tip, despite nearly half of the food bill being comped.

Click inside to read the waiter’s response…

“Cat, as your server at TomGeorge I am hurt by your response to free food. I gave you respect, and I served you with love,” the waiter tweeted.

Cat responded by saying the errors were not the waiter’s fault.

“And as I respectfully told you, the catalogue of errors were not your fault . However the mistakes were repeatedly not correctly rectified,” Cat said. “The food was terrible and your manager was unhelpful and rude. Respect and love should be shown to all, attention to detail is necessary too!”

Read all of Cat‘s original tweets about the experience below.
Just Jared on Facebook
cat deeley slams restaurant waiter reveals no tip 01
cat deeley slams restaurant waiter reveals no tip 02
cat deeley slams restaurant waiter reveals no tip 03
cat deeley slams restaurant waiter reveals no tip 04
cat deeley slams restaurant waiter reveals no tip 05

Photos: WENN
Posted to: Cat Deeley

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Is Caitlyn Jenner joining the cast of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills? - TMZ
  • Demi Lovato is not engaged - Gossip Cop
  • Jake Miller helps Simone Biles get her first tattoo- Just Jared Jr
  • Mariah Carey spent St. Patrick's Day with her twins and boyfriend Bryan Tanaka - Wetpaint
  • The Weeknd bought out an entire theater for movie date with Selena Gomez - Lainey Gossip
  • Spider-Man villain spinoff movie Venom gets a release date! - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here