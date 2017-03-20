Top Stories
Mon, 20 March 2017 at 4:41 pm

Charlie Hunnam Is a Germaphobe For a Very Disturbing Reason

Charlie Hunnam hates kissing scenes in movies because he’s a germaphobe – and the reason why is truly going to scare you.

“I’m also a germaphobe,” the 36-year-old actor told Elle. “I’ve been profoundly germaphobic since I was a young child. I don’t want to kiss anyone but my girlfriend [Morgana McNelis] for my whole life.”

“When I was maybe eight or nine, there was a parasite from dogs in the north of England that, if you ingested it, could turn you blind,” Charlie continued. “We had a thing in schools to educate the kids about the importance of hygiene, specifically around dogs, because we had a few kids who went blind. That horrified me. The point is, everyone thinks it’s great to be an actor and get to kiss a bunch of beautiful actresses in films, but I actually hate it.”
