Chris Evans & Haley Bennett Team Up for 'Red Sea Diving Resort'!

Chris Evans and Haley Bennett have reportedly signed on to star in the new thriller Red Sea Diving Resort.

The 29-year-old The Girl on the Train actress and 35-year-old Marvel star will co-star in the film revolving around the 1981 rescue and transport of Ethiopian Jews to Israel, Variety reports. The film will begin in the 1970s era, specifically 1977. The film was originally titled Operation Resort before having a title change.

The film will be written and directed by Gideon Raff.

No word on a release date just yet – but stay tuned!