Mon, 20 March 2017 at 11:13 am

Chuck Berry's Cause of Death Revealed

Chuck Berry's Cause of Death Revealed

The legendary musician Chuck Berry passed away over the weekend and now his cause of death has been revealed.

An autopsy will not be performed as Berry‘s personal doctor has determined that he died from “natural causes,” according to TMZ.

CELEBRITY DEATHS IN 2017: Remembering the stars we’ve lost so far this year

There were attempts to resuscitate Berry after a medical emergency was called in on Saturday (March 18), but the attempts were unsuccessful.

Celebs paid tribute to the late musician following his death at the age of 90. We continue to send our thoughts and condolences to his loved ones during this difficult time.
Photos: WENN
