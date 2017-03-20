Top Stories
Dakota Johnson Stays Stylish While Running Errands in LA

Dakota Johnson really knows how to step up her style game while running errands!

The 27-year-old Fifty Shades of Grey actress was spotted out and about on Monday (March 20) in Los Angeles.

Dakota kicked off her morning with a stop at a coffee shop to grab a drink before heading to a pet store to purchase some food for her pup Zeppelin.

She kept things fashionable in a striped blue button down tied up at the bottom and rocked some cool embellished kicks.

Dakota was last spotted out and about with her personal trainer Ryan Farhoudi over the weekend.
