'Dancing With the Stars' 2017 Week 1 Recap - See the Scores!

SPOILERS! Don’t continue reading if you haven’t watched DWTS yet!

Dancing With The Stars kicked off its new season on Monday night (March 20) and the scores have been finalized!

The 12 pairs of dancers and celebs hit the the floor to show off the moves they’ve been working on and we have to say we were impressed!

This season’s judges – Len Goodman, Julianne Hough, Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli – critiqued the couple’s first dances and dished out their best advice for next week’s performances.

Simone Biles & Sasha Farber – 32 out of 40

Bonner Bolton & Sharna Burgess – 22 out of 40

Charo & Keo Motsepe – 21 out of 40

Erika Jayne & Gleb Savchenko – 24 out of 40

Rashad Jennings & Emma Slater – 31 out of 40

Chris Kattan & Witney Carson – 17 out of 40

Nancy Kerrigan & Artem Chigvintsev – 28 out of 40

Normani Kordei & Val Chmerkovskiy – 27 out of 40

Heather Morris & Maksim Chmerkovskiy – 28 out of 40

Mr. T & Kym Herjavec – 20 out of 40

David Ross & Lindsay Arnold – 28 out of 40

Nick Viall & Peta Murgatroyd – 24 out of 40