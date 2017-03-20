Dave Chappelle Explains Why He Ended 'Chappelle's Show'

Dave Chappelle just gave an in-depth interview to CBS This Morning‘s Gayle King and he opens up about why he left Chappelle’s Show many years ago.

The 43-year-old comedian, who is premiering a three-part stand-up comedy special on Netflix this week, walked away from the Comedy Central series at the height of its success.

“I was talkin’ to a guy… he basically said to me that comedy is a reconciliation of paradox,” Chappelle said. “And I think that that was a irreconcilable moment for me. That I was in this very successful place, but the emotional content of it didn’t feel anything like what I imagined success should feel like. It just didn’t feel right.”

“But Chappelle’s Show’s like breakin’ up with a girl and you still like her. But in your mind you’re like, ‘That b**** is crazy. I’m not goin’ back,’” he added.

Dave also opened up about being uncomfortable with the fame back in 2005 when he walked away from the show.

“I found an altitude I was comfortable with. I found a way that – to do what I liked to do and avoid some of the parts of it that I was uncomfortable with,” he said.

When Gayle asked what he was uncomfortable with he said, “Well, I mean, if you look at me, right, physically – now, I’m, like, 40 pounds heavier than I was when I did Chappelle’s Show. And people are like, ‘How did you gain all that weight?’ By resting and eatin’ and payin’ attention to myself. I have actual relationships with my kids. I’ve been all over the country, touring all my life. But I never saw anything. Now I’ve seen everything. I could talk to people or I could – I had time to stop if someone said they liked me. It wasn’t like I brushed past ‘em like, ‘I don’t want to hear it.’ I had time to stop like, ‘You do?’ You know what I mean? It’s like – it was just, like, the way that I engaged the world was different.”