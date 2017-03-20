Top Stories
'Dancing With the Stars' Returns Tonight - Meet the Contestants!

Cat Deeley Slams Restaurant on Twitter, Waiter Responds

'Rogue One' Alternate Ending Revealed!

So, Who Stole Tom Brady's Jersey?

Mon, 20 March 2017 at 2:48 pm

Demi Lovato Rocks Three Chic Looks for 'Smurfs' Press Day!

Demi Lovato Rocks Three Chic Looks for 'Smurfs' Press Day!

Demi Lovato has a full day of press for Smurfs: The Lost Village!

The 24-year-old entertainer is one of the voice stars of the movie, alongside Joe Manganiello, who joined her for her press day!

Demi and Joe hit up Good Morning America, Build, and then the Empire State Building on Monday (March 20) in New York City.

Smurfs: The Lost Village is set to hit theaters on April 7. 2017 – be sure to check it out!

WHICH ONE of Demi’s first three press looks of the day is your fave?!
