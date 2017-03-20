Top Stories
'Dancing With the Stars' Returns Tonight - Meet the Contestants!

Cat Deeley Slams Restaurant on Twitter, Waiter Responds

'Rogue One' Alternate Ending Revealed!

So, Who Stole Tom Brady's Jersey?

Mon, 20 March 2017 at 2:30 pm

'DWTS' 2017 Week 1 - Full Song & Dance List!

'DWTS' 2017 Week 1 - Full Song & Dance List!

Dancing with the Stars is kicking off tonight, and we have the full list of songs and dance styles that each pair will be dancing to this evening.

The show will air live from the Los Angeles area with all 12 dancing pairs will compete.

READ MORE: ‘Dancing with the Stars’ Cast Revealed – Meet the Contestants!

The judges this season will be the returning fab foursome: Len Goodman, Julianne Hough, Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli.

Tune into ABC tonight to see the premiere!

Click inside to find out the songs and dances…

Simone Biles & Sasha Farber – Tango – “Untouchable” by Tritonal and Cash Cash
Bonner Bolton & Sharna Burgess – Cha Cha – “Move” by Luke Bryan
Charo & Keo Motsepe – Salsa – “Cuban Pete” by Mambo Compañeros
Erika Jayne & Gleb Savchenko – Salsa – “XXPEN$IVE” by Erika Jayne
Rashad Jennings & Emma Slater – Cha Cha – “24K Magic” by Bruno Mars
Chris Kattan & Witney Carson – Cha Cha – “What is Love” by Haddaway
Nancy Kerrigan & Artem Chigvintsev – Viennese Waltz – “She’s Always a Woman” by Billy Joel
Normani Kordei & Val Chmerkovskiy – Quickstep – “Good Time Good Life” by Erin Bowman
Heather Morris & Maksim Chmerkovskiy – Viennese Waltz – “Make Something Beautiful” by Ben Rector
Mr. T & Kym Herjavec – Cha Cha – “Theme from the A-Team” by Mike Post, Pete Carpenter and The Daniel Caine Orchestra
David Ross & Lindsay Arnold – Quickstep – “Go Cubs Go” by Steve Goodman
Nick Viall & Peta Murgatroyd – Cha Cha – “Let Me Love You” by DJ Snake and Tiësto featuring Justin Bieber
