'DWTS' 2017 Week 1 - Full Song & Dance List!

Dancing with the Stars is kicking off tonight, and we have the full list of songs and dance styles that each pair will be dancing to this evening.

The show will air live from the Los Angeles area with all 12 dancing pairs will compete.



The judges this season will be the returning fab foursome: Len Goodman, Julianne Hough, Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli.

Simone Biles & Sasha Farber – Tango – “Untouchable” by Tritonal and Cash Cash

Bonner Bolton & Sharna Burgess – Cha Cha – “Move” by Luke Bryan

Charo & Keo Motsepe – Salsa – “Cuban Pete” by Mambo Compañeros

Erika Jayne & Gleb Savchenko – Salsa – “XXPEN$IVE” by Erika Jayne

Rashad Jennings & Emma Slater – Cha Cha – “24K Magic” by Bruno Mars

Chris Kattan & Witney Carson – Cha Cha – “What is Love” by Haddaway

Nancy Kerrigan & Artem Chigvintsev – Viennese Waltz – “She’s Always a Woman” by Billy Joel

Normani Kordei & Val Chmerkovskiy – Quickstep – “Good Time Good Life” by Erin Bowman

Heather Morris & Maksim Chmerkovskiy – Viennese Waltz – “Make Something Beautiful” by Ben Rector

Mr. T & Kym Herjavec – Cha Cha – “Theme from the A-Team” by Mike Post, Pete Carpenter and The Daniel Caine Orchestra

David Ross & Lindsay Arnold – Quickstep – “Go Cubs Go” by Steve Goodman

Nick Viall & Peta Murgatroyd – Cha Cha – “Let Me Love You” by DJ Snake and Tiësto featuring Justin Bieber