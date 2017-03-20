Top Stories
'Dancing With the Stars' Returns Tonight - Meet the Contestants!

'Dancing With the Stars' Returns Tonight - Meet the Contestants!

Cat Deeley Slams Restaurant on Twitter, Waiter Responds

Cat Deeley Slams Restaurant on Twitter, Waiter Responds

'Rogue One' Alternate Ending Revealed!

'Rogue One' Alternate Ending Revealed!

So, Who Stole Tom Brady's Jersey?

So, Who Stole Tom Brady's Jersey?

Mon, 20 March 2017 at 4:37 pm

Elizabeth Olsen Holds Hands with Mystery Guy in New York!

Elizabeth Olsen Holds Hands with Mystery Guy in New York!

Elizabeth Olsen is all smiles while walking arm in arm with a mystery guy on Monday afternoon (March 20) in New York City.

The 28-year-old actress was seen holding her possible new boyfriend’s hand while strolling around the city together.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Elizabeth Olsen

Elizabeth rang in the first day of spring by looking totally chic in her winter-white coat. Even though it’s spring, the temperature is still pretty chilly in the Big Apple!

FYI: Elizabeth is wearing a Sportmax coat.

10+ pictures inside of Elizabeth Olsen holding hands with a mystery man…

Just Jared on Facebook
elizabeth olsen holds hands with mystery guy in new york 01
elizabeth olsen holds hands with mystery guy in new york 02
elizabeth olsen holds hands with mystery guy in new york 03
elizabeth olsen holds hands with mystery guy in new york 04
elizabeth olsen holds hands with mystery guy in new york 05
elizabeth olsen holds hands with mystery guy in new york 06
elizabeth olsen holds hands with mystery guy in new york 07
elizabeth olsen holds hands with mystery guy in new york 08
elizabeth olsen holds hands with mystery guy in new york 09
elizabeth olsen holds hands with mystery guy in new york 10

Photos: INSTARimages.com, FameFlynet Pictures
Posted to: Elizabeth Olsen

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Is Caitlyn Jenner joining the cast of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills? - TMZ
  • Demi Lovato is not engaged - Gossip Cop
  • Jake Miller helps Simone Biles get her first tattoo- Just Jared Jr
  • Mariah Carey spent St. Patrick's Day with her twins and boyfriend Bryan Tanaka - Wetpaint
  • The Weeknd bought out an entire theater for movie date with Selena Gomez - Lainey Gossip
  • Spider-Man villain spinoff movie Venom gets a release date! - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here