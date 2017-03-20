Elizabeth Olsen Holds Hands with Mystery Guy in New York!
Elizabeth Olsen is all smiles while walking arm in arm with a mystery guy on Monday afternoon (March 20) in New York City.
The 28-year-old actress was seen holding her possible new boyfriend’s hand while strolling around the city together.
Elizabeth rang in the first day of spring by looking totally chic in her winter-white coat. Even though it’s spring, the temperature is still pretty chilly in the Big Apple!
FYI: Elizabeth is wearing a Sportmax coat.
