Mon, 20 March 2017 at 11:43 am

Eric Trump Expecting First Child with Wife Lara

Eric Trump Expecting First Child with Wife Lara

Eric Trump and his wife Lara are expecting their first child together.

The 33-year-old son of President Donald Trump and the 33-year-old former Inside Edition producer will welcome their baby in September.

“We found out on my birthday, which was pretty cool,” Eric told People.

“I was exhausted in the beginning,” Lara said. “It surprised me, because I’m a very active person, and until the fatigue hit, I didn’t believe it would actually happen to me. It really affected me. But I’m feeling really good now.”

Eric and Lara‘s child will be President Trump‘s ninth grandchild.
