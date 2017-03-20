'Fargo' Introduces Season Three Characters in New Promo - Watch Now!

Two new Fargo promos have been released!

Season three focuses on Ewan McGregor, who plays dual roles as Emmit Stussy and his slightly younger brother Ray. Their sibling rivalry leads to a twisted path that begins with petty theft but soon leads to murder, mobsters and cutthroat competitive bridge.

Carrie Coon stars as Gloria Burgle, Mary Elizabeth Winstead stars as Ray’s girlfriend Nikki Swango, and David Thewlis stars as V.M. Vargas.

Season three of Fargo premieres on April 19 on FX. Be sure to tune in!

Click inside to watch another promo…